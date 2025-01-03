Tokayev Addresses Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy Dynamics

ASTANA – In a wide-ranging interview on Jan. 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, reflecting on the dynamics of relations with Russia, China, and the United States, reported the Akorda press service.

“My primary goal is to strengthen the economic potential, sovereignty, and international standing of our state. From the very beginning of my presidency to today, I have taken full responsibility for the decisions I make and their consequences. I cannot and will not work any other way,” said Tokayev.

Strategic importance of the nation

Since its independence, Kazakhstan has built relations with other countries based on its multi-vector balanced foreign policy.

Tokayev reiterated that most nations view Kazakhstan as a country of strategic importance stemming from geographical position, economic potential, and modern geopolitical context.

“This is why not only our traditional partners but also countries as far as Africa seek to maintain friendly relations with us,” said Tokayev.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s role as a middle power carries substantial obligations, and a primary one is a commitment to responsible conduct on the international stage and a constructive approach to the most pressing challenges.

“Consistent with this, Kazakhstan is a steadfast supporter of the United Nations as the ‘common home of all humanity’—a non-alternative and universal organization,” he added.

Tokayev reiterated the decline of the international system, describing it as increasingly degrading and marred by mutual accusations among major powers. The United Nations Security Council remains “paralyzed,” he noted. This “unhealthy” situation raises concerns among nations, including Kazakhstan, as it hinders economic and social progress.

“In the face of growing demand for a more equitable world, I believe middle powers have a crucial role to play in addressing the crisis of international trust and the deficit of responsible global leadership. I am convinced that the time has come for middle powers to work collaboratively to build new, resilient bridges between conflicting geopolitical poles, thereby reducing international confrontation,” said Tokayev.

Relations with Russia

Tokayev pointed out that the border between Kazakhstan and Russia, which is the world’s longest continuous border, makes close cooperation in trade, economy, and investment cooperation inevitable. According to him, it could not be otherwise.

“President Putin has visited Kazakhstan 33 times, reflecting the strength of our relations. Additionally, we maintain regular communication through phone discussions and meetings at international forums, ensuring constant contact,” said Tokayev.

Recalling Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan in November, Tokayev said the agenda for his negotiations with Putin was “quite extensive.”

We thoroughly discussed a wide range of issues, including cooperation in trade, economics, transportation, logistics, energy, as well as cultural and educational sectors. (…) While much has been written and said about the results of the negotiations, a great deal remained behind the scenes. I engaged in a four-hour informal conversation with President Putin, allowing us to deepen our mutual understanding on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda. I also provided explanations regarding Kazakhstan’s diversified foreign policy and our unwavering commitment to developing strategic partnerships and allied relationships with Russia,” he said.

Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of China

Turning to China, President Tokayev acknowledged no contradictions in relations between Kazakhstan and China. In May, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Kazakhstan, during which the two leaders had productive talks and set a goal to double bilateral trade. Back then, Xi also vowed to support Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“Kazakhstan is an extremely important strategic partner for China, and our cooperation has evolved into a dynamic and multifaceted relationship, essentially achieving the status of a permanent strategic partnership, which undoubtedly serves Kazakhstan’s interests,” said Tokayev.

In 2023, visa-free travel came into force between Kazakhstan and China in an effort to boost people-to-people contacts. 2024 was the Year of Kazakhstan’s Tourism in China and 2025 will follow the move, by becoming the Year of China’s Tourism in Kazakhstan.

“The further development of comprehensive cooperation with China remains a key objective for Kazakh diplomacy. China is firmly positioned as Kazakhstan’s primary trading partner and has become one of the largest investors in our economy. The political will of both leaders provides the foundation for achieving the ambitious goal of doubling trade volumes, making it entirely realistic,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev asserted high-level dialogue will continue in 2025, with President Xi Jinping scheduled to participate in the Central Asia–China summit.

“I am confident that his visit to Kazakhstan, along with discussions in China this fall, will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

Kazakh-American relations and new U.S. administration

In December, President Tokayev had a phone conversation with Donald Trump, after the latter won the 2024 presidential election and a second term in the White House.

“I can confidently state that he holds a positive view of Kazakhstan as an important strategic partner of the United States. We agreed to maintain high-level working contacts,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev reflected on his involvement in building Kazakh-American ties since the mid-1990s, emphasizing that over the past three decades, the two nations have had a shared vision – trade, economic and investment collaboration, nuclear non-proliferation, and security. According to Tokayev, this agenda would continue to guide joint efforts with the new U.S. administration.

“During our phone call, Donald Trump asked for our perspective on ending the hostilities in Ukraine. This topic is not new to me, as many state leaders and international organizations have posed similar questions throughout 2024. The situation is unique: Russia remains militarily undefeated, while Ukraine relies on support from its Western allies to endure the war—or at the very least, avoid losing it,” said Tokayev.

He stressed the “exceptional complexity” of the situation, saying that the resolution depends on the will and determination of the leaders of the conflicting countries, as well as on Trump’s role as a leader of a global power.

“I underscored that Kazakhstan has consistently advocated for initiating peace negotiations since the start of the hostilities in Ukraine,” said Tokayev.

He asserted that Kazakhstan does not seek to impose itself as a mediator, but conducts itself on the international stage in line with its potential and capabilities.

“On the international stage, we act within Kazakhstan’s potential and capabilities, but we are always ready to assist in resolving global issues. The truth is that tensions in international relations inevitably impact Kazakhstan’s trade and political ties with certain countries. For this reason, we strive to minimize any negative influence from external trends. Kazakhstan remains focused on building pragmatic and mutually beneficial relationships with all interested states,” said Tokayev.

The major interview published in the Ana Tili (Mother Tongue) newspaper also discussed key takeaways from 2024 for Kazakhstan, economic development, investments, and the recent crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Aktau, among other priority topics.