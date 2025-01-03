President Tokayev Talks About National Development Plans in Major Interview

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the plans for the country’s development and priorities for 2025 in a traditional interview with the Ana Tili national newspaper on Jan. 3.

The topics included the results of the socio-economic reforms, the lessons of Qantar events, the importance of law and order principles, and the construction of the nuclear power plant.

At the beginning of the interview, Tokayev recalled, “I said in an interview last year that 2024 would be a defining year for Kazakhstan in many ways. And so it happened. We laid a foundation for the country’s five-year development by starting systemic and economic reforms. There are many implemented projects and initiatives in this direction, and there will be even more.”