News Digest: Foreign Media on Central Asia – EU Summit, Rare Earths Deposit Discovery and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a selection of articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes topics such as the Central Asia – EU summit in Samarkand, discovery of vast deposits of rare earths, upcoming Astana International Forum and more.

Kazakhstan says it has discovered 20 million ton rare earth metals deposit

Kazakh geologists have discovered a rare earth metal deposit with estimated resources of more than 20 million metric tons at a depth of up to 300 metres, the country’s industry and construction ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported on April 2.

Kazakhstan does not currently feature in the U.S. Geological Survey’s list of countries by rare earth metal deposits. If confirmed, the deposit would place Kazakhstan behind only China and Brazil by size of reserves.

Kazakhstan stirs interest with the opening of its largest deposit containing one million tons of rare earths

Kazakhstan announced the opening of the largest deposit of natural resources coveted by Russia, China and the West.

Currently, this is the largest rare earth deposit in Kazakhstan, containing cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, and yttrium, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry told AFP, Le Soir reported on April 2.

This announcement comes on the eve of the Central Asia-European Union summit in Uzbekistan on April 3-4, which will bring together the leaders of the five Central Asian countries, the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to a statement from the ministry, the area contains approximately one million tons of rare earths, but resources could reach more than 20 million, subject to verification and further research.

“This could make Kazakhstan one of the world’s largest producers of rare earths,” the ministry noted.

Kazakhstan makes bombshell announcement in advance of Central Asia-European Union summit

On the eve of the first-ever Central Asia-European Union summit, Kazakhstan announced the discovery of vast deposits of rare earths, a big nugget of information clearly designed to attract foreign investment, Eurasianet reported on April 3.

The two-day summit kicked off on April 3 in Samarkand, with the leaders of Central Asian states, along with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in attendance.

According to the article, the EU’s primary objective is to deepen its trade and investment relations with the five Central Asian states, capitalizing on the growing interest of regional leaders in diversifying their options via the development of the Middle Corridor trade route. Access to Central Asia’s abundant mineral resources has also rapidly emerged as a point of interest for both the United States and EU.

The article adds that the Kazakh announcement about the discovery of more than 20 million metric tons of metal deposits is sure to be a major topic of discussion at the summit.The newly discovered deposits contain elements used in the production of a wide array of advanced technological devices, including medical equipment, car batteries, catalytic converters, lasers and optics.

The U.N. must not be abandoned

Nikkei Asia published an article on April 4 by Akan Rakhmetullin, first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan, arguing that the international community must support multilateral institutions.

The article focuses on the establishment of the Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. According to the author, this is a tangible demonstration that multilateralism works, offering a consensus-driven, U.N.-backed mechanism to address economic integration, water security and climate change in a region where these issues are interconnected.

“By hosting this U.N. hub, we want to cement our role as a bridge between the region and the world, facilitating partnerships that will benefit the broader international community,” Rakhmetullin points out.

Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future

EU Reporter published an article on April 3 about the Astana International Forum (AIF2025), scheduled to take place on May 29-30 in Astana.

Under the theme Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future, the forum aims to foster cross-border dialogues on international diplomacy and cooperation amid global disruption and polarization.

AIF2025 will focus on three core themes: foreign policy and international security, energy and climate change and economy and finance.

The First Central Asia – EU Summit: What does it mean for Kazakhstan?

On April 4, Cronos Asia released an interview with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko about the significance of the Central Asia – EU Summit, investments, logistics, energy and the future of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with Europe.

“Based on its extensive experience of cooperation with Central Asia, the EU has realized the value of our region in a number of key areas with particular focus on transport and logistics; energy — including traditional sources such as oil, gas, coal, and nuclear generation — as well as renewable energy sources, including green hydrogen. Another important area is rare earth elements and rare metals.

The value of Central Asia as a partner for the EU is related to the fact that the European economy is in the process of the so-called double transition — digital and energy. The digital transition refers to a shift toward an economy based on artificial intelligence, while the energy transition refers to a shift toward an economy based on green technologies, with a focus on the development of renewable energy sources. I think that in all these areas, the interest is mutual and beneficial for everyone involved. From the perspective of the Central Asian states, the goal of strengthening ties with the EU is to attract not only investments but also European technologies,” he said.

A ‘new and just’ Kazakhstan? Tokayev’s balancing act is reshaping Central Asia’s dynamics

Kazakhstan’s wide-ranging reforms have brought new global partnerships and encouraged EU trade, Euractiv reported on March 27 in an article by Xhoi Zahmi.

“This year, the country is set to undergo several economic and social policy changes, with an increase in pension payments and disability benefits. The minimum wage remains yet unchanged.

To support entrepreneurship, the government is launching non-financial programmes that enhance business potential, promote women’s entrepreneurship, and provide consulting services.

The country’s economy is projected to grow by 4.6% in 2025. Strategic agreements with the United States and EU on hydrogen and critical minerals could boost investment, especially if new tax policies are implemented.

This is set to be a crucial year for President Tokayev’s administration in meeting its investment targets and decarbonising its economy, which requires full commitment to the economic program,” the article states.

EU, Kazakhstan join efforts to develop Middle Corridor and sustainable logistics

Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, met with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, Trend reported on April 1.

“In the course of the meeting, special attention was given to the green transformation and the transport and logistics connectivity of the region with the EU. In this context, the importance of implementing projects aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was highlighted,” the article states.