President Tokayev Addresses Rise of Middle Powers at Astana Think Tank Forum

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the rise of middle powers and noted the role of the United Nations as the driving force of global cooperation and progress during the plenary session of the Astana Think Tank Forum on Oct. 17.

Welcoming the participants, Tokayev noted that this dialogue platform, created under the auspices of the Astana International Forum, serves to exchange ideas on the most pressing global and regional topics, reported Akorda.

“As you know, today humanity is facing unprecedented challenges – regional conflicts, economic instability, climate change, food and migration crises. These global problems affect us all and require a search for collective joint responses. Our common future depends entirely on how well we can consolidate our efforts and reach a consensus. Therefore, we consider it a great honor for Kazakhstan to participate in this important process,” he said.

According to the President, the world is becoming more polarized, the authority of multilateral international organizations is weakening, and the role of middle powers is increasingly important.

“While larger powers are locked in rivalries or unable to reach consensus, it is often middle powers that step in to maintain dialogue, mediate disputes, and sustain the frameworks that uphold global cooperation,” said Tokayev.

The President also briefed forum participants on the political reforms carried out by Kazakhstan to ensure prosperity and realize the democratic aspirations of society. He highlighted the recent national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant as a demonstration of the country’s commitment to democratic values.

Tokayev emphasized that the changes being implemented are crucial not only for maintaining domestic stability, but also for ensuring economic growth and attracting international investment.

“In economic terms, Kazakhstan has achieved significant success. We have attracted $400 billion in foreign direct investment. The country is launching a new investment cycle with a strategic goal of attracting investments worth $150 billion by 2029. We are well aware of the importance of providing investors with comprehensive state support and prompt decision-making. Therefore, an investment council with broad powers has been created to oversee strategic investment projects,” said Tokayev.

During his speech, the President stated that Kazakhstan has been implementing its mission as an authoritative member of the international community for many years.

“Key elements of our foreign policy are independence, multilateralism, regional stability and diplomacy. Therefore, we strongly support the role of the United Nations as the only universal organization and the driving force of global cooperation and progress. We believe that constructive interaction with all key partners is important for strengthening long-term peace and prosperity both in our region and beyond,” he said.

The President also reminded forum participants that Kazakhstan provided a platform for key diplomatic efforts, including the conclusion of the nuclear deal with Iran, negotiations on Syria and the recent meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Nuclear disarmament and environmental protection

The President also focused on nuclear disarmament and environmental protection.

“We voluntarily abandoned our nuclear weapons and will continue to assist global nonproliferation efforts. Astana’s initiative to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety complements our commitments to counter threats to global security. In the field of environmental protection, Kazakhstan is committed to the goals of the global climate agenda. We strongly support the Paris Agreement on climate change,” Tokayev said.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan will continue to defend the voices of middle powers in international forums, including the UN Security Council.

“We would like to see a more inclusive and sustainable international system. States, regardless of whether they are small or large, should be able to contribute to building a better world. Kazakhstan is ready to continue to consistently play an active role on the world stage. We are at the intersection of diplomacy, economic cooperation and multilateral governance. Thanks to our influence, which we exercise together with our colleagues and partners, we can significantly shape the future world. We do not want to be indifferent observers in this changing international order; on the contrary, we strive to become the architects of a more balanced, fair and sustainable global system,” the President said.

In this context, he reiterated Kazakhstan’s position on resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

“As I mentioned during my recent meeting with Chancellor Scholz, Russia militarily is invincible. This is a fact confirmed by Russia’s military capabilities, and the support of the Russian people for the policy of the President Putin, and by history itself. Therefore, we believe that seeking peaceful solutions is absolutely essential, and we support realistic peace plans from all countries, including China and Brazil. There is no other way. The alternative is a war of mutual extermination. Perhaps some world powers are interested in this, but this is the path to the abyss. The pursuit of peace through constructive dialogue is not a sign of weakness, but a reflection of strategic wisdom and foresight,” said Tokayev.

Kazakhstan’s role in the region and UN status

After his speech, the President answered questions from forum participants.

The moderator of the plenary session, Chairman of the Berlin Global Dialogue, Lars-Hendrik Röller, asked Tokayev about Kazakhstan’s role in the region, and whether there are challenges in utilizing the positions of middle powers more effectively through regional cooperation.

“First, I would like to emphasize that we are fully committed to regional policy and close cooperation with all our neighbors in Central Asia. The more we collaborate, the better it is for Kazakhstan and other Central Asian nations. The current situation is very different from what it was ten years ago. Now we are developing effective cooperation, having established multifaceted ties on a wide range of topics. The heads of state of Central Asia regularly hold meetings to ‘sync the watches’. These meetings are very productive. Therefore, my answer is clear. Our political principles are aimed at strengthening the strategic balance. I think that Central Asia is becoming increasingly visible on the global map. I hope that my colleagues in Central Asia will agree with this. We will do everything possible to strengthen the potential of this very important region.

As for the UN, I am firmly convinced that it needs to be strengthened because it is irreplaceable. While the organization has many shortcomings, we have no alternative. Therefore, Kazakhstan intends to continue cooperating with all countries that share this position on reinforcing the role of the UN. The voices of regional powers and middle powers must be heard, particularly in the Security Council. The Security Council also needs to be reformed, because, unfortunately, it is in a deadlock, from which we need to find a way out. We must support the UN, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary next year,” said Tokayev.

Answering a question about the role of middle powers in strengthening the UN and promoting the principles of multilateralism, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan, as a strong supporter of multilateralism, is convinced that both the modern world and the future world should be grounded in the principles outlined in the UN Charter.

“We need to adhere to the UN Charter. No one has the right to violate it, as there are no alternatives. The UN Charter is the foundation of the modern international order. Yes, there may be criticism and disappointment regarding the activities of this organization. However, we need to consolidate our efforts to stop wars, conflicts and promote dialogue. For Kazakhstan, peaceful coexistence and development are essential to continue reforms and achieve our strategic goals.

We are currently tasked with strengthening the country’s potential both politically and economically. This is why we advocate for peace. We are very grateful to all our partners with whom we are developing multifaceted cooperation. Kazakhstan is open to foreign trade. I have already stated that we aim to attract as much foreign direct investment as possible and create favorable conditions for those who intend to enter the Kazakh market,” the President said.