President Tokayev Meets with Russia’s President Ahead of High-Level Talks

ASTANA – Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are based on a very solid foundation of strategic partnership and alliance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a narrow-format meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit on Nov. 27, reported Kazinform.

Tokayev remarked that he had thoroughly read Putin’s article published in Kazakh media.

“Thank you, and in turn, I also published my article in Russian media. I think that we have very thoroughly outlined, as if in unison, all our approaches to developing future-oriented cooperation. In my article, I emphasized that Kazakhstan has been and remains a reliable strategic partner and ally of Russia during this very difficult time,” he said.

The leaders plan to discuss further development of Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance in various areas, with attention to Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) this year and Russia’s chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). They are expected to sign a Joint Statement and several intergovernmental, interdepartmental, and commercial agreements.

Putin will also participate in the CSTO Collective Security Council session in Astana on Nov. 28