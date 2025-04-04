German Businesses Show Strong Interest in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Federal State of Hesse, a transport and financial hub in Germany, acts as a bridge for business cooperation with Kazakhstan, as was highlighted at the Kazakhstan Investment Day 2025 forum held on April 3 in Frankfurt am Main, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Hesse hosts leading German financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, KfW, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and can serve as an important platform for finding potential partners and investors for joint projects.

The Kazakh delegation was led by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, who met with Manfred Pentz, Hesse’s Minister for International Cooperation, Europe and Debureaucratization.

Pentz announced that an economic delegation from Hesse will visit Kazakhstan in the coming months to identify specific steps for investing in promising projects.

The parties exchanged views on trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hesse, and discussed prospects for their further development. Sklyar also held several bilateral meetings with German companies.

With a 2024 GDP of 370 billion euros (US$408.4 billion), Hesse serves as one of the most economically developed federal states of Germany, contributing nearly 9% to the national economy.