What’s Your Name? How Kazakh Names Reflect Identity and Heritage 

ASTANA – In Kazakhstan, names are closely tied to traditions and customs, often carrying profound meanings. One distinctive aspect of Kazakh naming traditions is the custom of allowing a respected family member to choose a child’s name. While some names are traditional, others reflect important wishes, values, or even protective symbolism.

There are thousands of Kazakh names, each with distinct origins. While most stem from the Turkic language, others have Arabic, Persian, Mongolian, Iranian, and Russian roots. For instance, the names Tanirbergen, Kudaibergen, and Allabergen all mean given by God, but derive from Turkic, Iranian, and Arabic influences, respectively.

Kazakh families believe a name can influence a child’s destiny. Names are chosen to reflect virtues, strengths, or desired characteristics.

Gender-specific naming traditions

It was once believed that boys were more vulnerable to the evil eye than girls, leading to different naming traditions. Girls’ names often emphasized beauty, purity, or nature, such as Zhibek (silk), Raushan (rose), Kyzgaldak (tulip), Altyn (gold), Kumis (silver), Gaukhar (emerald), and Marzhan (pearl). Some names referenced celestial bodies, such as Kunsulu (beautiful as the sun), Aisulu (beautiful as the moon), and Sholpan (morning star).

Boys’ names, on the other hand, often symbolized power, strength, and resilience. They could be inspired by animals, such as Burkit (eagle), Kyran (falcon), and Kaskyrbai (brave as a wolf), or by strong materials like Temir (iron) and Shoiynbai (steel). Some names were tied to weapons, including Kylyshbek (strong saber) and Naizabai (rich in stakes), reflecting the hope that the child would grow up courageous and strong.

Names were also inspired by ancestors, warriors, poets, and rulers. However, some families avoided naming children after great khans, generals, or batyrs, believing that not every child could bear the weight of such a name. In such cases, parents would shorten names—Tomiris, for instance, might become Tommi as a more manageable version of the name honoring the legendary queen of the Saka people.

The power of names

Kazakh names often hold symbolic meanings tied to nature, events, or superstitions. A child born at the start of the month might be named Aibas, meaning the beginning of the month, but symbolizing leadership. A morning-born child might be called Tanatar (early morning), meaning a leader, while a child born at sunrise might be named Kunshygar (sunrise), symbolizing a bright future.

Some names were chosen to protect a child. If a family had lost several children, they might name the next baby Toktar (let it stop), Tursyn (let it stay), Zhursin (let him go), or Olmes (immortal) to prevent further loss. In families longing for a son, daughters might be named Ulbolsyn (may there be a son), Ulzhalgas (may the son continue), Ulzhan (the soul of a boy), or Ulbala (a girl like a boy). Premature babies were given names like Shalabek, Shalabai, or Zhartygul.

Kazakh names are also influenced by geography, historical events, and religion. A child born during Ramadan or while fasting might be named Orazbek, Orazkul, or Ramazan. Those born on a blessed day, such as Friday, may be named Zhumabai or Zhumakul.

A glimpse into the identities of The Astana Times team

Even today, Kazakhs follow the tradition of giving children names that may seem simple but carry deep symbolic meaning. Many names remain closely tied to nature, such as Kulan (wild deer), representing freedom and strength. Others reflect a family’s history, aspirations, or spiritual beliefs.

You may know the team at The Astana Times, but have you ever wondered what their names mean? Do their names reflect their personalities? I decided to ask some of my colleagues.

Aibarshyn Akhmetkali shared that her mother chose her name after having a dream about a lion or a tiger just days before giving birth.

“She thought my name should be associated with bravery. The root of ‘Aibarshyn’ comes from ‘aibar,’ which means brave in Kazakh, and the ending ‘shyn’ means truly. So, my mom’s version is that my name means truly brave,” she said.

As she grew older, Aibarshyn discovered another interpretation. Her name can also be divided into “ai,” meaning moon, and “barshyn,” an ancient Kazakh word no longer in common use.

“I once asked an ethnographer about it, and she said there are a few theories. In the Kyrgyz language, there is a word ‘barchyn’ which means female eagle and another version suggests it means female wolf. Either way, my name represents bravery and strength,” she said.

For a long time, Aibarshyn didn’t believe her name reflected her personality.

“I did not consider myself brave or strong—quite the opposite,” she admitted. “But as I grew older and wiser, I realized there is some bravery in me. Now, I do think my name reflects my character.”

She also grew to love her name.

“As a child, I almost hated it because it was rare. People mispronounced it, forgot it, or mixed it up with more common names like Aigerim or Aiganym. When you are young, you want to blend in, not stand out. But that changed in university, where I met many people with common names. I realized having a unique name was a great advantage—it made me memorable,” she said.

Aibarshyn noticed that as her attitude toward her name changed, so did the way others perceived it.

“When I was younger, people would ask, ‘What does it mean?’ or ‘Can I shorten it?’ But when I started liking my name, I began receiving compliments. People would say, ‘Oh, what a beautiful name!’ or ‘I wish I had such a rare name.’ Somehow, my acceptance of it influenced how others saw it too,” she said.

Dana Omirgazy’s name means wise in both Kazakh and Persian—something she deeply cherishes.

“My older sister chose my name, even though my grandparents had another in mind. I love its international appeal and simplicity. It has beautiful meanings across different languages— ‘big pearl’ in Arabic, ‘God is my judge’ in Hebrew, and ‘God-given’ in Slavic languages,” she explained.

She hopes her name reflects her character, approaching life with care and thoughtfulness while seeking guidance from God in all her decisions.

The name Assel has Arabic roots and translates to honey or sweet. Other interpretations suggest meanings like twilight, evening, or gentle. In Kazakhstan, it has evolved to mean daisy, a delicate and symbolic flower.

For Assel Satubaldina, her name carries warmth and gentleness.

“I was not fond of my name growing up because it was one of the most popular names in Kazakhstan. Every other girl I met was named Assel. My dad chose it, and though I never asked why, I think he thought it sounded soft and full of light,” she said.

“Growing up, I didn’t think much about it, but as I got older, I began to appreciate its meaning. I don’t know if I have always lived up to the sweetness of my name, but I like to think there’s power in trying,” she added.

She believes names have a way of becoming part of who we are.

“While I am not ‘honey’ all the time, I do care deeply about people. I try to be kind, even when life doesn’t make it easy. I have been told I bring calm to chaotic spaces, which feels like an echo of my name’s meaning. In that way, yes—it does reflect me. Or at least the best version of me that I try to live up to,” she said.

She recalled that her classmates in primary school had fun with her name.

“I still remember some rhyming word games, like ‘Assel-kisel-karusel.’ I’d roll my eyes, of course, but I found it funny because I knew they didn’t mean any harm,” she said.

For generations, Kazakhs have carefully chosen names, believing they carry meaning and shape a child’s future. Through names, they send messages of hope, strength, and dreams for the next generation.

Even as naming trends change, the depth and significance behind a name remain timeless.