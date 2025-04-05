QazaqAir to Launch Astana-Turkistan-Samarkand Flights in May

ASTANA – QazaqAir plans to open a new route connecting Astana, Turkistan, and Samarkand starting May 1, reported the Kazakh Transport Ministry’s press service.

Flights will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, increasing the total number of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan flights from 42 to 44 per week.

Last year, QazaqAir was sold by Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund to a consortium of Vietnamese investors under the Central Asia Aviation Holdings Limited, part of Sovico Group.

The new owners plan to modernize the airline, enhance its operational efficiency, and expand its regional reach.

Over the coming years, Qazaq Air’s fleet will be replenished with 20 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 or Airbus aircraft.