President Tokayev Calls for Joint Regional Action at Samarkand Climate Summit

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action among Central Asian countries in response to accelerating climate change at the Samarkand Climate Conference on April 4, reported Akorda.

Central Asia is highly susceptible to climate change, where the temperature is rising twice as fast as the global average. The region, Tokayev noted, suffers from extreme weather threats such as glacier melt, desertification, and water scarcity.

He highlighted several national initiatives to combat climate change, including a tree-planting campaign across Kazakhstan, a special forest conservation program, the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign to raise awareness, especially among youth, and also joint work with Uzbekistan on greening the bottom of the Aral Sea.

According to the President, Kazakhstan is contributing to global efforts to support vulnerable countries and views the green transition as a strategic priority. The country is implementing one of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects, alongside major wind and solar energy ventures with leading global corporations.

Tokayev announced plans to build Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant to reduce emissions and improve its energy security, stressing that the country produces nearly 40% of the world’s uranium. This is crucial, he emphasized, given that almost 10% of the world’s electricity is generated by nuclear power plants.

The President noted that Kazakhstan’s vast steppes offer enormous opportunities for carbon farming and ecosystem restoration. He stressed the country’s strength in rare earth and critical raw materials essential for clean tech production.

Addressing water security, Tokayev warned that per capita water availability in Central Asia has declined by 30% in the past 20 years, while 70% of water resources are transboundary. He called for international support in advancing water-saving technologies, smart irrigation, and hydrological monitoring, and proposed the formation of a Central Asian Water and Energy Partnership.

On biodiversity, Tokayev announced the creation of an International Biodiversity Fund under the President of Kazakhstan to protect endangered species.