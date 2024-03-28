Kazakhstan’s Tourism Year Kicks Off in China with Investment Forum

ASTANA – The Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China commenced with the Kazakh-Chinese tourism and investment forum on March 28 in Beijing, reported the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev underscored the Year’s role in fortifying the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed optimism that the dialogue would give new breath and new horizons for tourism partnership, fostering fruitful and long-term cooperation.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s rich nomadic culture, centuries-old history, and unique natural landscapes, Marzhikpayev emphasized the country’s immense tourism potential and commitment to making these treasures accessible to all.

Kazakh Tourism Chairman Kairat Sadvakassov said Kazakhstan is one of the most attractive destinations for Chinese tourists, being not just a friendly and neighboring country with a visa-free regime but also a strategic partner of the Belt and Road Initiative.

“We offer tourists the concept of Eco-Ethnic-Entertainment-Events, covering ecotourism, ethno tourism, entertainment, and events,” he noted.

Sadvakassov encouraged the forum participants to attend over 35 events planned to be held this year.

The forum comprised two panel sessions focusing on organized tourism opportunities for Chinese travelers and investment prospects in the Kazakh-Chinese tourism sector. The sessions explored avenues for collaboration, concluding in the signing of several memorandums.

The event featured an exhibition showcasing the attractions of Kazakhstan’s 17 regions.

March 29 will include an official opening ceremony for the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China, an ethno village with a cultural program, and a grand gala concert featuring renowned Kazakh artists.