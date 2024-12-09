Tokayev Highlights UN Reform and Middle Power Roles at Doha Forum

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the Doha Forum on Dec. 7, where he joined a Newsmaker Interview session. He emphasized the growing role of middle powers and the UN’s essential role as a universal organization, stating it is “necessary for humanity, with no alternative,” reported the Akorda press service.

“Unfortunately, major powers have failed to make the global world more secure, and current realities raise serious concerns for many nations, including Kazakhstan. Therefore, the UN requires reform. Bridges must be built between major powers, the absence of which has, regrettably, led to a stalemate in the Security Council. So-called middle powers, including Kazakhstan, can play a crucial role in promoting peace and security at both regional and global levels,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev also addressed global trade conflicts, including tariff measures, which he described as ineffective and questionable.

“Kazakhstan, as a member of the World Trade Organization, strictly adheres to all norms and rules of this important trade and economic organization. We do not support barriers or conflicts. Kazakhstan avoids such confrontations, as we maintain constructive and mutually beneficial relations with our neighbors and other states. Thus, I believe such issues are unlikely to affect our region. At the same time, we urge major powers to refrain from using such instruments of pressure,” he said.

During the session, Tokayev also discussed Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, the resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the role of youth in the country’s development.

During his state visit to Qatar, Tokayev met Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss strategic partnerships and joint investment opportunities. He also engaged with leaders of major Qatari companies to explore large-scale investment projects.