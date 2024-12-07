Kazakh, Qatari Leaders Strengthen Strategic Ties Following Doha Forum

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Dec. 7 to discuss strategic partnerships and joint investments. The meeting was held as part of Tokayev’s visit to Qatar.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed the implementation of investment projects, including banking, telecommunications, energy, agriculture and healthcare. Tokayev expressed optimism that collaborations with Qatari businesses would drive economic growth for both nations.

Al Thani highlighted the enduring strategic nature of the relationship between Astana and Doha, commending both governments for their systematic efforts to advance agreements reached at the highest level.

The two leaders noted the significance of continuing their political dialogue to deepen bilateral cooperation further.

Tokayev praised Al Thani’s leadership in strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Qatar, which have been elevated to a strategic partnership. He also thanked the emir for inviting him to the Doha Forum, noting the platform’s value in addressing pressing global issues.

The Doha Forum, held annually since 2003, serves as an international platform for dialogue. This year’s event, themed Dialogue, Diplomacy and Diversity, focused on critical topics such as geopolitics, economic development, artificial intelligence (AI), energy and food security. It provided an opportunity for global leaders and experts to exchange views and propose innovative solutions to global challenges.