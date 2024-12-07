President Tokayev’s Visit to Qatar To Enhance Energy, Investment Projects

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Qatar for a working visit to participate in the Doha Forum and discuss renewable energy and investment projects with key Qatari business leaders on Dec. 6.

During his visit, Tokayev met with Mohammed Nasser Al-Hajri, Chairman of Nebras Power, and Moutaz and Ramez Al-Khayyat, owners of Power International Holding (PIH), to explore further investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s energy and telecommunications sectors.

Tokayev noted the recent agreement between Nebras Power and Samruk-Energy to build the Semipalatinsk Hydro Power Plant (HPP), a 300-megawatt facility. He highlighted the project’s potential to enhance the long-term strategic partnership between Astana and Doha and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting its success.

Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 15% by 2030.

Al-Hajri briefed Tokayev on the progress of the joint project, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s considerable potential in green energy.

During the meeting with PIH representatives, Tokayev reviewed and discussed the status of several major infrastructure projects. PIH is involved in the construction of gas processing plants in Kashagan, a new line of the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent pipeline and the Aktobe–Kostanay gas pipeline. These initiatives are expected to strengthen Kazakhstan’s energy security.

Mutaz Al-Hayat, the chairman of PIH’s board of directors, presented plans for implementing the agreements with the Kazakh side regarding these investment projects.

Additionally, the company is negotiating the construction of a steam and gas turbine plant in the Kyzylorda region and the installation of interregional electric networks. They also expressed interest in implementing joint artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

Tokayev emphasized the significance of carrying out these projects at a high level and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to provide Qatari investors with favorable conditions.