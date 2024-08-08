President Tokayev: Regional Cooperation in Central Asia is Vital Necessity

ASTANA—Regional cooperation is not just an objective reality for Central Asian countries but a vital necessity to address shared challenges and unlock the region’s vast potential, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote in an article published in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper on Aug. 8.

In the article titled Renaissance of Central Asia: Towards Sustainable Development and Prosperity, Tokayev emphasizes the need for enhanced cooperation ahead of the sixth consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders, which will kick off on Aug. 9 in Astana.

Tokayev is sure the summit in Astana will open a new chapter in regional development for the coming years.

The consultative meetings, the first of which took place in Astana in 2018, emerged as an important platform for regional cooperation and dialogue.

Tokayev stressed the progress made in the consultative meetings, from the first meeting in Astana to the latest in Dushanbe in September 2023. According to him, this reaffirms the importance of consolidating efforts among the five Central Asian states to transform what Tokayev deemed a “common home” into an economically developed and prosperous area.

Cohesive geopolitical and spiritual space

President Tokayev pointed out Central Asia’s historical significance as a cohesive geopolitical and spiritual space enriched with natural resources, human capital, and a rich cultural heritage. The region’s blend of nomadic and sedentary lifestyles laid the foundation for a unique political and legal culture that has endured through centuries of change.

“In recent history, our countries have faced many challenges and hardships. However, the pessimistic predictions that the Central Asian republics would become failed states have not come true,” he wrote.

Interstate relations in Central Asia have evolved to foster constructive dialogue and cooperation. This has resulted in doubling the region’s trade volume from $5.7 billion to $11 billion over the past five years and enhancing connectivity through strategic transport and logistics hubs.

“Central Asia’s development trajectory is rooted in a commitment to traditional values combined with a drive for modernization and cutting-edge knowledge. This makes our region a self-sufficient and influential player in the evolving international system. Today, we are focused on strengthening our role as the Eurasian epicenter of international geopolitical and geoeconomic transformations,” wrote the Kazakh President.

Priorities moving forward

Looking ahead, there are several key priorities for Central Asia, he noted. The top priority is peace and stability.

“One of the priority aspects of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy is the pursuit of balance. We consistently adhere to the principle that peace is above all. As a responsible member of the international community, Kazakhstan advocates for the strict observance of international law, respect for sovereignty, and the inviolability of borders,” wrote Tokayev.

According to him, Central Asia also needs to boost economic growth, considering its ample potential. The region can leverage its economic potential, technological advancement, and strategic geographic position to become a major global trade and innovation hub.

“Our combined territory is 3,882,000 square kilometers, with a population of over 80 million people and a total GDP of $450 billion. The region holds around 20% of the world’s uranium reserves, 17.2% of oil, and 7% of natural gas. In terms of coal production and electricity generation, Central Asia ranks 10th and 19th in the world, respectively,” he wrote.

Transport and logistics

The Kazakh President also calls for increased attention to the development of transport and logistics. He stressed the importance of such initiatives as the Belt and Road and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for the region. Kazakhstan’s ports in Aktau and Kuryk are integral to this vision.

“The development of transport corridors through Afghanistan can provide access to promising markets in South Asian countries and ports in the Indian Ocean. This aligns with the interests of the entire region,” he wrote.

In the short term, Central Asian countries should accelerate measures to increase the frequency of flights, launch new air and rail routes, modernize border crossings, use innovative solutions to ensure the accelerated development of transport infrastructure and expand transit capabilities.

Water, energy, food security

Water, energy, and food security are also vital issues that need attention. Tokayev emphasized that water scarcity has an adverse impact on agricultural producers across the region.

He suggested leveraging the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which the nation is chairing in 2024, as a key platform to address issues related to water, energy, and the environment.

He also proposed establishing an international water and energy consortium under the fund to focus directly on these challenges and develop a strategic plan for ensuring food security in Central Asia until 2030. This plan includes creating a unified information platform for data analysis and exchange among the five countries.

“The construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower station in Kyrgyzstan and the Rogun hydropower station in Tajikistan could become the landmark energy projects of the century for the entire region. These projects will create a multiplier effect for all parties involved,” wrote Tokayev.

Competitive advantage

According to the Kazakh President, a vibrant youth population is what makes Central Asia stand out.

The average population age is 28.7. He cites the UN estimates, which say that by 2040, the average age of the region’s population will decrease further to 28.3. This is lower than projections for other regions such as North America (41.5), Europe (46.8), and China (48).

“This is a unique competitive advantage that opens up broad opportunities for the economic and social development of all five countries. The youth can become the driving force behind transformation in the economic, technological, and cultural sectors. The key to success in a globally competitive environment lies in the hands of the younger generation,” wrote Tokayev.

To support the youth, he urged Central Asian counterparts to deepen cooperation in education and science and create joint platforms to harness young people’s potential.

Cultural identity

Strengthening cultural ties and fostering a shared Central Asian identity based on historical roots and cultural heritage is crucial for regional unity and progress.

“As we shape the modern identity of Central Asia, we are also developing a new perspective on the national and regional identity of our citizens. We share a unique Central Asian mentality, which has given rise to a distinctive culture and traditions. The pillars of Central Asian identity are respect for our common historical roots, intercultural dialogue, and interfaith harmony,” wrote Tokayev.

He suggested writing a comprehensive history of Central Asia based on Turkic, Persian, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, and Western European sources.

The full article will be published soon on The Astana Times website.