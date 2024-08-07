Central Asian Leaders to Gather This Week in Astana

ASTANA – The sixth consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia will take place in the Kazakh capital on Aug. 9.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev are expected to attend the event. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will also take part in the meeting.

The latest fifth consultative meeting took place in Dushanbe in September 2023. The first meeting in such format was in Astana in March 2018.

At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Mirziyoyev will arrive in Astana on Aug. 7 for a three-day official visit, which will include negotiations and the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, co-chaired by both leaders. The discussions will focus on deepening the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The leaders will also review expanding cooperation in trade, industry, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture and water management. They are expected to adopt a comprehensive set of agreements to enhance bilateral ties. The unveiling of a monument dedicated to the renowned Uzbek poet and thinker Alisher Navoi is planned as well.

The same week, Astana will also host the Central Asia + Japan Summit. The dialogue in this format was launched in 2004 at Japan’s initiative. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Astana. He plans to announce an economic aid package for Central Asia.