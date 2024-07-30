Comic Con Spotlights Mads Mikkelsen and Kazakh Film Industry

ASTANA—For four days, Astana became a hub of geek culture, hosting Comic Con Astana 2024. The event drew professional cosplayers, renowned directors and actors, including headliner Mads Mikkelsen. Some of the highlights included Mikkelsen’s extended autograph session and discussions with Kazakh director Aisultan Seitov on new projects and trends in both global and Kazakh cinematography.



Mikkelsen delighted his fans by signing autographs and taking pictures nonstop on the third day of the festival. His autograph session, originally scheduled for an hour and a half, extended to three and a half hours.

On the final day, Kazakh director and music video maker Seitov hosted Mikkelsen’s Q&A session. Mikkelsen discussed his career, the films and the potential continuation of the “Hannibal” series.

“We have actually been talking about continuing the series since we finished the last season. Both the actors and the director would be happy to continue. We cannot yet choose a company that will support us, but I think we need to hurry up because none of us are getting younger,” said Mikkelsen.

Mikkelsen also mentioned his involvement in a new project directed by Bryan Fuller, with whom he collaborated on “Hannibal”.

“The film is called Dust Bunny. It is kind of a film for children, but not really. It’s Bryan Fuller! Dust Bunny is a very beautiful story about a little girl who believes there is a monster that lives under her bed. I play her neighbor, who tries to prove to her that the monster does not exist. But turns out that I am wrong,” he explained.

At the end of a session, Seitov invited Mikkelsen to his next film.



“Rakhmet,” said Mikkelsen and, witha touch of humor, added, “Finally, I got a job this year.”

During a press conference, Mikkelsen noted that he is familiar with Kazakh film production, including Seitov’s works.

“I saw the trailer of his “Qash” (Run) movie. It is a beautiful trailer. He seems like a very talented man. It is wonderful that Kazakh film is placing itself on the map,” he said.

When asked about directing a film in Kazakhstan, Mikkelsen mentioned a potential project about the conqueror Atilla.

“We have talked a lot here about where Atilla was from. I believe scientists argue that he was from the territory of modern Kazakhstan or Mongolia. But if we make a film about him now in Kazakhstan, then he would definitely be Kazakh. So maybe we should bring this story to life,” said Mikkelsen.

Modern Kazakh cinematography

Comic Con 2024 also featured many local producers, directors and actors. Seitov shared his thoughts, plans and projects during his own Q&A session. He spoke about his previous works, such as “Red Room” with Offset, “Run” with Joji and “A lot” with 21 Savage and J. Cole, the release of Kanye West’s “Donda,” and cinematography potential in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan offers many opportunities for filming. We have vast locations and great production to bring our fantasies to life,” said Seitov.

“Once, I got a very random call from Timur Bekmambetov saying that he had a brilliant idea. We brainstormed about a series featuring Altyn Adam (Golden Man). If we film the theory that Altyn Adam was a woman and show how she came to this status, it would be a very cool project. It would be incredibly expensive, but maybe someday we will give it a shot,” he added.

Seitov also mentioned that he believes in collaboration between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in cinematography due to their common pattern. However, he noted that Kazakhstan needs improvement in terms of educated and experienced professionals, scripts, cinematography and production quality to match Western standards.

“There is no in-between when it comes to our people watching movies produced in Kazakhstan. They prefer either very light comedy or extremely hard and dark criminal series,” he said.

Kazakh action scene director and actor Robert Kun explained this trend as due to the lower costs of producing these genres, while actor Kobylandy Bolat attributed it to a lack of professional projects in other genres that would attract the local audience.

“The creative industry in Kazakhstan is rapidly developing. Many talents work on foreign projects, be they models, video and animation producers, or designers. They are just not visible yet. They live here in Kazakhstan and they truly set the bars,” said Kun.

Kazakh movie actress Gulnara Silbayeva added her thoughts on Kazakh cinematography.

“As Kazakhs, we always desire immediate results and aim to compete with industries like Hollywood. However, it is essential to recognize that Hollywood has over a century of history, while we are just starting out. I am sure that our increasing quantity is beginning to translate into quality,” said Silbayeva.

She emphasized the importance of starting with lighthearted content, experimenting with genres and understanding what resonates with audiences.

“At the moment, we are in the right direction, as we see the trend towards action films. Eventually, this progression will lead us to create significant, high-grossing projects,” added Silbayeva.

Shoqan, a new Central Asian hero

During Comic-Con Astana 2024, public figure Galym Baituk announced that his graphic novel “Shoqan,” about Kazakh scholar Shokan Ualikhanov will be adapted into a cartoon this winter. The comic, presented at the last year’s festival, aims to create a new Central Asian hero for the global graphic novel and cinema industry.

“We have created the first Kazakh comic. This year we based our cartoon on it. It will be a ten-part film and will be shot in 3D format,” said Baituk.

This is the first comic about a historical figure from Kazakhstan. Baituk explained that children will learn about Ualikhanov through the story of a modern boy who travels back in time and adventures with the scholar. The comic features dragons, monsters and evil antagonists.

Next year, the creators plan to produce a full-length cartoon about Ualikhanov, portraying him as a superhero with adventures in Issyk-Kul and St. Petersburg. The alternate reality of the comic allows for various story elements, including balls, high society, adventures and mysteries.

“We want to draw Hollywood’s attention to us, perhaps the same Marvel. Why not? Shokan Ualikhanov is our Kazakh Indiana Jones,” said Baituk.

Over 100 Kazakh authors of graphic novels also showcased their works at the Authors’ Alley during the festival.