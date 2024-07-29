Comic Con Astana 2024 Awards Grand Prize for Cosplay Contest

ASTANA — The Cosband Siberia team from Russia won the Grand Prix of 3.6 million tenge (US$7,606) for their portrayal of Valkyrie’s Rage Thanatos and Ares from the video game Smite on July 28, the last day of Comic-Con Astana 2024.

According to the festival’s press service, 51 participants made it to the finals of the international cosplay competition, which has a prize fund of 12,000,000 tenge (US$25,354). Over 140 professional cosplayers from 14 countries took part in the event, including from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Georgia, Montenegro, the United Kingdom, Armenia, Cyprus, and Thailand.

Cosplayer Frau_Haku from Russia secured first place, winning 1.7 million tenge ($3,591) for her portrayal of Shadowheart (Dark Justiciar armor) from the game “Baldur’s Gate 3.”

The second place prize of 1.1 million tenge ($2,324) went to Ran Hime from the Kyrgyz Republic for her Clown Doll character by Sakizo Illustrator. Sazura from St. Petersburg, Russia, took third place with her Karlach costume from “Baldur’s Gate 3,” receiving 800,000 tenge ($1,690).

The competition also featured awards in 12 additional categories. A cosplay team from Astana won the Rising Star nomination for their Hell Marines costumes from the game “Helldivers 2.” Another participant from the capital, DANIK, was awarded for his Angel Sanguine Blade Guard costume from “Warhammer 40k” for its impressive scale and detail while maintaining correct proportions and mobility.

A team from Kostanai won the “All for One and One for All” nomination for their portrayal of the heirs family from the Disney musical. Hord from Almaty won the “From 2D to 3D” nomination for his Utrom Shredder costume from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated series.

Tymancho from Ekibastuz was the ambassador of Comic Con Astana 2024, who portrayed an orc from the Warcraft movie. Zakos Crowman from Almaty received a special partner nomination from Freedom Bank for his Jinx costume from the Arcane game. Other nominations were awarded to participants from Russia, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Cyprus.