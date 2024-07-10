Kazakh Comics Writers to Make Splash at Comic Con Astana 2024

ASTANA – Over 100 Kazakh authors of graphic novels will showcase their works at the Authors’ Alley during Comic Con Astana 2024 from July 25 to 28, according to the festival’s press office.

Graphic novel author and storyboard artist Alibek Kozhageldiyev will present his famous work “We Are Not Superheroes,” a story about two fifth-graders who unexpectedly gain superpowers. The novel will be shown in Kazakh for the first time at the event.

He will also introduce his new graphic novel, “The Other Makta Kyz,” a modern interpretation of the Kazakh folk tale “Makta Kyz ben Mysyk.” The book features a semi-mythical setting with magic and folk customs and tells the story of Yerke and her brother Kahar on an exciting and dangerous journey to break an ancient spell.

Kozhageldiyev is known for his work as a storyboard artist on several films, including “Qas,” “Claustro,” “A Guy’s Story,” “Captain Baitassov,” and “Sasyk.”

Manga artist from Oral and Kunsai Studio founder Rinat Akhmediyar, also known as Eri Kunsai, will present “Besqonaq,” a graphic novel about slave Kaisar who lost his memory in 1219 in the Kipchak Khanate and embarks on a journey filled with mythical creatures and past mysteries after the tragedy in the village.

Another mysterious graphic novel, Akhmediyar, is set to show “Child of the Ocean,” a story about a child born in sea waves who lives a modest existence until he sees a familiar silhouette on the horizon.

Famous public figure Galym Baituk announced that his graphic novel “Shoqan” about Shokan Ualikhanov, which he presented at the festival last year, aims to create a new Central Asian hero for the global graphic novel and cinema industry. It will be adapted into a cartoon this winter.

Artist Magira Tleuberdina, also known as Magnificum, will, for the first time, present a collection of all “Mergen” graphic novel editions that tell the story of Mergen Batyr, a war hero who defends his people from supernatural enemies.

Iskander Zhandaulet, known as Iskander Adal, will debut his graphic novel “Qatygez,” which tells the story of Kazakhstan’s first anti-hero fighting societal injustice. The book is illustrated in a dark style inspired by characters like the Punisher, Max Payne, and Foolkiller.

AT Production’s dubbing studio team, which voiced many sensational projects in Kazakh, will present projects including “Hell’s Paradise,” “Jobless Reincarnation,” and the second season of “Sorcery Battle.” Future projects include “The Boys,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “The Gentlemen,” and “Venom 3.” One of the most successful AT Production projects is the “One Piece” series adapted by Netflix streaming service.

Akiba Kazakhstan anime clothes brand will release a graphic novel about a guy fighting depression whose mind transfers into Hiro, a character he created. This work explores reality, fantasy, and personal growth themes, adding elements of mysticism and technological mysteries.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, renowned for his role in “Hannibal,” will be one of the headliners at Comic Con Astana 2024.