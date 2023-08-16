World-Renowned Filmmaker Intends to Develop Kazakh Film Industry

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the development of the Kazakh film industry during an Aug. 15 meeting with world-famous film director, producer and screenwriter Timur Bekmambetov, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev and Bekmambetov discussed the training of specialists in the creative industry, ways to increase domestic film content and support for filmmakers.

Bekmambetov shared his experience in a project he implemented in foreign countries to retrain teachers, actors, and artists, among other specialists not working in the creative industry, to become digital creative industry professionals.

“I believe that everywhere, even in the farthest corners of the country, there are talented people who just need help to make them believe in themselves and move towards their dream. We hope that my company and I will be able to do a lot in Kazakhstan to develop the language of cinema that we call screen life. This is a new genre that tells about our digital life,” Bekmambetov said.

Tokayev emphasized the important role of the law on cinematography, which provides conditions for the development of the industry and allows attracting foreign specialists. He also focused on the need to modernize the domestic film industry, taking into account the best world experience.

Bekmambetov, best known for his fantasy epic “Night Watch” (2004) and action thriller “Wanted” (2008), starring Angelina Jolie, James McAvoy and Morgan Freeman, was awarded the 2012 International Filmmaker of the Year award by the National Association of Theater Owners.

In 2017, Bekmambetov produced the historical drama “The Current War” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and Nicholas Hoult.