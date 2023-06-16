Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov Wins Best Director Award at Shanghai International Film Festival

ASTANA – Kazakh filmmaker Aisultan Seitov won Best Director Award for his “QASH” (Run) debut movie at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival in Shanghai, according to Qara production’s press statement on June 16.

The shortlisted entries “QASH” picture was presented in the Best Film, Best Director and Best Scriptwriter nominations in the Asian New Talent category.

The movie tells the story of the tragic Kazakh famine as a result of the Soviet collectivization campaign in the 1930s through the personal story of two brothers. The work was released in 2022 and has received several awards from Kazakh film critics.

The general producer of Qara Studios, Yerkebulan Kurishbayev, the scriptwriter of the movie Ablai Nurmanbetov and film director Aisultan Seitov presented the film in the festival program.

Founded in 1993, Shanghai International Film Festival is the largest film festival in China runs from June 9 to 18 in Shanghai.