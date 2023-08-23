Rolling Stone Lists Aisultan Seitov’s Music Video Among 150 Greatest Hip-Hop Videos

ASTANA — The music video directed by the Kazakh director Aisultan Seitov for the song “A Lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole in 2019 was ranked 82nd in the list of 150 greatest hip-hop videos by New York-based Rolling Stone magazine on Aug. 10.

Rolling Stone, an American monthly magazine focusing on music, politics, and popular culture, released a list of 150 greatest hip-hop videos of all time compiled by the magazine’s editors and a panel of music critics.

“A somber study of triumph and tragedy, ‘A Lot’ plays like a Bergman drama in six minutes: a family shares love and laughter when they gather for a wake, but flashbacks reveal the illness, incarceration, trauma and grief they hide under the surface,” according to the Rolling Stone.

Seitov was inspired by the vintage look of the Polish drama “Cold War” in the final shots, as well as “The Godfather.” In the final scene, the family patriarch, 21 Savage, sits alone at the banquet, the article reads.

“We had like 15 minutes break, and I was thinking what to shoot on this last verse. And I was like, OK, let’s make this scene from ‘Godfather II’ when young Al Pacino is sitting alone at the table with nobody there,” Seitov told Genius.

In June, Seitov won Best Director Award for his “QASH” (Run) debut movie at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.