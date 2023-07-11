Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina Advances to Wimbledon Quarterfinals

ASTANA — Elena Rybakina, 24, made it to the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals on July 10 in London after her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, 27, was forced to retire due to an injury, reported the tournament’s press service.

The match ended with the score 4-1 for Rybakina, who will play against Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in the quarterfinals on July 12.

Last year, Rybakina triumphed over Jabeur in the Wimbledon final and made history by becoming the first Kazakh player to win a grand slam singles title.

In June, Rybakina rose from fourth to third place in an updated WTA singles ranking following the 2023 French Open championship (Roland Garros) in Paris.

In March, Rybakina won her first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 title at the Indian Wells and claimed her second WTA 1000 trophy of the season winning the 2023 Italian Open in Rome in May.

In April, Rybakina lost to Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic at the Miami Open 2023 final. At the tournament, Rybakina became the first female player since the US Open 2020 record of legendary Serena Williams to hit more than ten aces in four matches of the same tournament.

On July 9, Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik, 26, lost to Russian Andrey Rublev in five sets 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6 in the 1/8 finals of 2023 Wimbledon.

Bublik showed the best result in his career, as he had never managed to complete four rounds at the Grand Slam tournament before.