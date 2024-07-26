Center Pompidou Purchases Kazakh Masterpiece “The Artist Sleeps”

ASTANA — The French National Georges Pompidou Center of Art and Culture has acquired “Artist Sleeps,” a work by Kazakh artists Yelena and Victor Vorobyov, the Ministry of Culture and Information announced on July 24 in response to an official inquiry by Kazinform news agency.

This installation features a bed with a peacefully sleeping human figure, embodying its title literally. It is accompanied by a short text by Vorobyova, originally written in 1995.

The installation was first showcased in 1996 at the Soros Center exhibition at the Kazakh Business Club in Almaty. It was later exhibited at the Tengri-Umai Gallery in Almaty in 2008 and again at the Central Asia Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2009.

It was also featured in a 2015 monographic exhibition at the Kasteev Museum in Almaty, organized by Aspan Gallery. In 2017, it was selected for the main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, VIVA ARTE VIVA.

The “Artist Sleeps” is a metaphor for the mystery of creative origins, reflecting on the last epoch’s life and self-irony among artists.

According to the ministry, Western museums frequently acquire works by Kazakh contemporary artists.

In 2021, Spanish media magnate Tacho Bennett purchased Zoe Falkova’s “Evermust,” now on display at the Museum of Forbidden Art in Barcelona. Reshat Kozhamzharov’s work is also in demand internationally, with pieces held at the National Contemporary Arts Center in Cairo and the Shigaraki Ceramic Cultural Park in Japan. Almagul Menlibayeva and Yerbossyn Meldibekov’s works have been successfully sold abroad, while Alpysbai Kazgulov’s painting “Baikonur” is part of Prince Laurent of Belgium’s collection.

Kazakh artworks are also found in the private collections of French celebrities Patricia Kaas and Gérard Depardieu.

The cost of these artworks is confidential under Kazakhstan’s Law on Personal Data Protection.