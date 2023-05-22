Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina Wins Italian Open, Rises to Fourth in WTA Tour’s Singles Rankin

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina claimed her second Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 trophy of the season and rose from sixth to fourth place in the singles ranking after winning the 2023 Italian Open in Rome on May 21, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Rybakina was leading 6-4, 1-0, when her Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina retired due to injury in the second set of the match.

Rybakina will receive 521,754 euros ($564,308) in prize money and 1,000 ranking points.

“Just want to say big thanks to everyone for all the support during these two weeks and, of course, wish Anhelina Kalinina speedy recovery,” Rybakina wrote on her Instagram account after the match. She also shared her readiness to perform at the 2023 Roland-Garros Tournament, which starts on May 22 in Paris.

On May 17, Forbes released its annual 30 Under 30 Asia list, featuring 23-year-old Rybakina in the entertainment and sports category.

In March, Rybakina won her first WTA 1000 title at the Indian Wells.