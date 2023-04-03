Kazakhstan’s Tennis Star Elena Rybakina Loses to Veteran Petra Kvitova at Miami Open 2023 Tennis Tournament

ASTANA – A 33-year-old Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic beat Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina, 23, in straight sets 7-6, 6-2 at the Miami Open 2023 Tennis Tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on April 1, reported Sports.kz.

Rybakina’s career-best 13-match winning streak was snapped, ending her hopes of claiming the “Sunshine Double” of both Indian Wells and Miami Masters in the same year. The tennis player earned $662,360 at the finals.

At the tournament, Rybakina became the first female player since the US Open 2020 record of legendary Serena Williams to hit more than ten aces in four matches of the same tournament.

In July 2022, Rybakina claimed a historic grand slam title, becoming the first player from Kazakhstan to win the Wimbledon tournament.

Rybakina recently donated 35 million tenge (US$77,730) to 14 young Kazakh tennis players to support their desire to become top players like her.

“Once, I received a lot of support in Kazakhstan. It is now my turn to help the next generation in their advancement,” Rybakina said after winning Wimbledon.