Elena Rybakina Climbs to Third Place in WTA’s Singles Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina rose from fourth to third place in an updated Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles ranking following the 2023 French Open championship (Roland Garros) in Paris, Sports.kz reported on June 12.

Although Rybakina withdrew from Roland Garros ahead of her third-round match, the champion vaulted into the top three, going behind Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and French Open winner Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Rybakina was supposed to face Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo but pulled out of Roland Garros because of a viral illness. She defeated Brenda Fruhvirtova and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the first two matches.

Another Kazakhstan tennis player Yulia Putintseva climbed seven positions up to 51st place.

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan became 24th in the WTA doubles.