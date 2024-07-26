Kazakhstan Discusses Crime-Fighting Priorities at SCO Prosecutors General Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Asylov discussed key aspects and priorities in the fight against crime at the 22nd meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on July 25 in Bishkek.

According to the Kazakh Prosecutor’s General press service, heads of prosecutor’s offices in Belarus, India, Iran, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan exchanged experiences. They agreed to create necessary conditions to enhance international cooperation in modern information technologies, personal data protection, and combating cybercrime.

Asylov shared his experience using digital technologies to combat the most pressing types of crime and discussed activities related to attracting and protecting investments.

He highlighted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s focus on strengthening mutual trust and cooperation in security under the SCO Initiative On World Unity for a Just Peace, Harmony, and Development, urging prosecutor’s offices to take appropriate implementation measures.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol outlining the main directions for further cooperation between the prosecutor’s offices of the SCO member states.

Asylov also held bilateral meetings with the Prosecutors General of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia to review joint activities to protect citizens’ rights and ensure law and order.