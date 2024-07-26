Dimash Kudaibergen to Perform in Singer 2024 Show

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform in the final of the Singer 2024 vocal competition, which will be broadcast live on China’s Hunan TV channel on July 26, reported Kazinform, citing the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

According to the competition terms, finalists will perform duets with specially invited singers in the first round. The four best performers will advance to the second round, competing solo.

Kudaibergen, who gained international fame and took second place in the Singer 2017 competition, will perform as an honorary guest at the beginning of the final. He will sing alongside Chanté Torrane Moore, one of the participants of Singer 2024.

Previously, Kazakh singer Rukhiya Baiduken participated in the eighth round of the Singer 2024 competition but did not advance to the next round.