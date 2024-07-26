Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Strengthen Partnership in Oil Industry

ASTANA — CEO of KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov discussed key cooperation issues at a meeting with President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf during his visit to Baku on July 24-26.

According to the KMG’s press statement, the officials noted a stable supply of Kazakh oil. In 2023, 1.057 million tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau, with over 700,000 tons shipped in the first half of this year.

In 2022, KMG and SOCAR signed a five-year Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan Oil Transit Agreement to transport 1.5 million tons of crude oil annually.

Khassenov emphasized KMG’s goal to develop this export route further, noting that KMG and its partners are exploring ways to increase Kazakh oil supplies through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

He expressed confidence in the success of joint initiatives between the two companies. They also discussed potential cooperation in the field of decarbonization.

Khassenov visited the Sangachal and Azertrans terminals, which are integral to the transit of Kazakh oil, and met with the crew members aboard the Aktau Kazakh tanker.