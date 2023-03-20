Kazakhstan’s Top Seed Climbs to 7th Spot in WTA Tour’s Singles Ranking

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina clinched her first triumph at a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournament and climbed from tenth to seventh in the singles ranking, Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service announced on March 20.

Rybakina beat Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in five tries with a 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 victory at the Indian Wells singles final on March 19, a rematch of the Australian Open final.

It is the fourth singles title of Rybakina’s career since the 2022 Grand Slam Wimbledon, 2020 WTA 250 Hobart International, and 2019 WTA Bucharest Open.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Rybakina on her victory on his Instagram page.

“Congratulations to Elena Rybakina on her confident victory at the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells! Our athlete showed a highly professional game, strong character, and high-performance culture. I am sure Elena will have new triumphs on the world’s best courts!” he wrote.