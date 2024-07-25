Kazakhstan Kicks Off Construction of Techno-Park for Waste Recycling

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Zhasyl Damu company have launched the first project to construct a waste recycling plant and techno-eco park, the ministry’s press service reported on July 24.

This project includes sorting 120,000 tons of waste annually, sorting bulky waste at a rate of 120,000 tons per year, and processing organic waste at a rate of 80,000 tons per year. It is expected to create 70 new jobs.

The government has developed a pool of 94 investment projects in waste management, funded by utilization payments. All projects have been coordinated with stakeholders, including akimats (city administrations) and the business community. These projects aim to increase municipal waste recycling from the current 1 million tons to 2.2 million tons per year.