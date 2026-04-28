Kazakhstan Expands AI Across Key Sectors, Delivering Measurable Results

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across key sectors, including healthcare, transport, and energy, with early results showing improved efficiency, reduced costs, and better public services, officials said at an April 28 government meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of AI and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported that more than 50 AI agents are currently being developed to improve the quality of life and streamline business processes, according to the Prime Minister’s press service.

Healthcare

In healthcare, the Cerebra.AI system has reduced stroke mortality by 40% in several regions. The technology analyzes computed tomography (CT) scans in 5-10 minutes, down from 30 minutes, significantly improving diagnostic speed and accuracy. It has already been introduced in 17 clinics in the capital and in the Akmola, Mangystau, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

Transport

AI is being widely implemented in transport and logistics. Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev said the Smart Cargo digital platform, which integrates government agencies and businesses, is expected to reduce border-crossing times from 4 hours to 30 minutes by automating document checks, route planning, and permit processing via QR-based data access.

In the railway sector, the KinetiX diagnostic system has replaced manual inspections, reducing inspection time from 2 hours to 8 minutes while improving safety through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. Additional systems are also being introduced to monitor freight transport on roads, helping reduce violations and infrastructure wear.

Sauranbayev added that a unified intelligent transport system, e-Kolik, is under development. The platform will integrate all modes of transport, enabling data-driven traffic forecasting and automated decision-making.

Energy

AI adoption is also expanding in the energy sector. Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said an AI alliance has been formed with global vendors, industry players, and IT developers, with strong support for domestic companies, including several Astana Hub residents.

According to Akkenzhenov, a portfolio of 45 AI projects has been formed, including 10 under review, 27 in development, and eight already in the implementation stage.