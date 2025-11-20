Faster than Stroke: Kazakh AI Tool Transforms Emergency Medicine

ASTANA – Kazakh medtech startup Cerebra.AI is pushing the boundaries of neuroradiology with software that can detect a stroke within minutes, according to Beksultan Shakimov, the company’s chief operating officer. In an interview with The Astana Times, Shakimov explained how medtech and artificial intelligence are reshaping modern healthcare.

The company hopes its AI-driven tools will help reduce neurological damage and save lives in emergency rooms worldwide.

Strokes remain one of the leading causes of death and disability globally, yet only around 20% of patients receive timely treatment due to a lack of neuroradiologists and under-equipped hospitals.

Around 40,000 people suffer a stroke in Kazakhstan annually. In 2024, roughly 49,000 cases were recorded nationwide, with 11.8% of patients dying in the hospital and another 6.1% dying within a month after discharge.

Shakimov said Cerebra.AI aims to address that gap by using generative AI to enhance non-contrast CT scans, the most widely available imaging method in emergency departments.

“The project is an artificial intelligence system that helps doctors detect strokes faster using CT and MRI scans. Our mission is simple: reduce diagnosis time and save more lives,” he said.

Every second counts

Shakimov noted that the idea for the project came from observing how valuable minutes were wasted while doctors waited for scan interpretations.

“During a stroke, every minute means thousands of neurons lost. We wanted a tool that instantly helps doctors spot signs of stroke, not replacing them, but enhancing their work,” he said.

The system works in just a few minutes. A doctor uploads the patient’s scans, and the AI analyzes the images, highlights suspicious areas, and generates a brief report.

“It is like giving the doctor a second, extremely attentive assistant who never gets tired and never makes mistakes due to fatigue,” said Shakimov.

He highlighted that the company’s approach differs from other platforms as it focuses on supporting doctors’ decision-making rather than diagnosing independently. The system is trained on local clinical data and works on standard hospital CT and MRI equipment.

“We use thousands of real medical images labeled by experienced radiologists to avoid errors. The model undergoes multi-level testing, first on closed datasets, then in clinics. Only after all stages is it approved for use. Nowadays, Cerebra.AI is being implemented in several hospitals in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” said Shakimov.

Impact of the technology

According to Shakimov, the impact is immediate. Doctors can confirm a stroke more quickly and send patients for treatment without delay.

“For patients, this means a better chance of preserving their health. For doctors, it’s an opportunity to focus on decisions rather than routine tasks,” he said.

Some challenges, however, remain, including integration and staff training, but adoption has been enthusiastic.

He added that AI is reshaping healthcare by improving diagnostics and streamlining daily workflows.

“At first, people are cautious, and that is normal. However, when doctors see real results and understand that AI does not replace them but helps them, trust grows. Transparency is key. The doctor must understand how the system arrived at its conclusion,” Shakimov said.

Key recognition comes from doctors

In 2023, Cerebra.AI was accepted into the StartX Program at Stanford University, one of Silicon Valley’s key DeepTech accelerators. The selection followed a competitive process involving six teams from Kazakhstan.

The startup also won first place in the 2024 Maker in China Regional Final of the Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition for SMEs in Central Asia, further elevating Kazakhstan’s reputation in tech innovation.

“For us, the most important recognition comes from doctors. We also participate in international exhibitions and receive support from digital healthcare initiatives, as well as Kazakh clinics and universities,” said Shakimov.

Kazakhstan’s potential

He noted that Kazakhstan can become a DeepTech hub in medicine if three conditions are met. It includes clinics willing to collaborate with researchers, access to high-quality medical data, and sustained government support.

“We have talented engineers and strong doctors. Now we need to bring them together to scale projects globally,” said Shakimov.

He emphasized that AI will remain a partner, not a replacement, for clinicians.

“This is becoming the new standard. The doctor makes the final decision, but now has a smart tool to ensure nothing important is missed,” said Shakimov.