Inside Kazakhstan’s First Regional Takedown of SMS Blaster Hackers

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency, in coordination with the Prosecutor General’s Office and with the participation of cybersecurity specialists from TELE2, has dismantled a criminal group that used specialized equipment to send mass phishing messages and steal citizens’ data and funds.

This marks the first time such a scheme has been uncovered in the CIS, reported the agency’s press service on April 8.

The attackers used a so-called SMS blaster that imitated mobile operator base stations, generating a strong signal within a 300-meter radius. This forced nearby phones to connect to a less secure network, enabling the instant delivery of fake messages. The device allowed criminals to bypass operator protections and send up to 100,000 SMS messages per hour.

To expand coverage and avoid detection, the equipment was installed in vehicles and used in motion, mainly in crowded areas such as markets and shopping centers.

Messages were sent under the guise of Beeline and Halyk Bank, offering bonus exchanges. Users who clicked the links were redirected to phishing sites and prompted to enter personal and banking details, including card numbers, CVV codes, and SMS verification codes.

Four suspects have been detained and remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The Financial Monitoring Agency urges citizens to remain vigilant: avoid suspicious links, do not share personal or banking information on unverified sites, and rely only on official sources. Banks and telecom operators do not request confidential data via SMS or third-party links.

According to Yeradil Akhmetov, deputy chair of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Accounting of the Prosecutor General’s Office, online fraud cases dropped by 15% in the first quarter compared to last year, continuing a 13% decline seen in 2025.

However, such crimes still account for one-fourth of offenses. While more cases are being solved and sent to court, common scams, such as phishing, fake online stores, and undelivered goods or services, remain widespread and continue to evolve in the digital space, reported Kazinform.