Kazakhstan’s Tourism Investments Surge 32% to Over $2 Billion 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s tourism sector is experiencing significant growth, with investments rising by 32% in 2025 to exceed 1.2 trillion tenge (approximately US$2.39 billion), the Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov said at a Jan. 27 government meeting.

The minister highlighted that the number of tourists in accommodation facilities increased by 12%, surpassing 10 million visitors, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Kazakhstan also improved its ranking in the World Economic Forum’s global travel and tourism index, rising from 66th to 52nd place, to enter the top 50.

“Our focus is on attracting international tourists and providing legislative support to double the growth rate of the sector. As for now, 328 major projects are underway, including new Hilton and Mandarin Oriental complexes, the Oy-Karagay resort, and the Keruen Inn network, expected to create around 10,000 permanent jobs.” Myrzabosynov said.

Strategic development of resort zones

Plans have been approved to develop the Almaty mountain cluster, Shchuchinsk-Borovoye resort zone, and Mangystau region. In the Almaty region, resorts will be integrated into a unified system featuring 30 new cable cars and 161 km of ski slopes, designed to reduce congestion during peak seasons and increase annual tourist flow to 5 million.

According to the report, ski tourism, with an average spending of $350 per visitor, offers significantly higher economic returns than beach tourism.

In the Shchuchinsk-Borovoye zone, infrastructure projects include the hiking area, 10 km of cycling paths, and new viewing platforms. In Mangystau, priority is given to the Kenderli zone, with pedestrian trails, viewpoints, and visitor centers to extend tourist stays to 10 days and attract an additional 150,000 visitors by 2029.

Transport and accessibility enhancements

Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev reported improvements aimed at increasing mobility for citizens and tourists. Plans include completing airports in Katon-Karagay, Zaysan, and Kenderli, and restoring Arkalyk airport, along with 15 new international flight routes to destinations such as Vienna, Rome, and Shanghai.

The railway network will expand with 191 new carriages and 13 additional routes in summer, providing 400,000 extra seats. Road improvements will cover 5,000 km to key tourist sites.

Special attention is being given to popular destinations like Lake Alakol, where eight additional trains will operate from Astana, Almaty, and eastern regions, accompanied by the development of 50 new roadside service facilities in 2026 to enhance travel comfort.

Events and cultural promotion

Kazakhstan has boosted its international tourism profile through media projects on Euronews Travel, Amazon Prime Video, Russia’s Channel One, and France’s M6, as well as presence on Chinese social platforms like Weibo, WeChat, and Rednote.

In 2025, the country participated in 14 international tourism exhibitions and plans to attend 12 more in 2026.

A unified events calendar has also been created, highlighting 55 key cultural, sports, ecological, and gastronomic events nationwide. Major concerts featuring global stars such as Timbaland, Nicole Scherzinger, and Basta Rhymes are planned for 2026.

Additionally, a dedicated team has been formed to develop and promote festival tourism, alongside ten roadshows in target cities across Asia and the Middle East, including Mumbai, Dubai, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore.