Kazakhstan Sees 38% Surge in Tourism Investment as Visitor Numbers Rise

ALMATY — Investment in Kazakhstan’s tourism sector increased by 38.1% to 923 billion tenge (approximately US$2 billion) in the January-October 2025 period, as the country recorded steady growth in both inbound and domestic travel, Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov said on Dec. 25.

Speaking at a government briefing, Myrzabossynov said 12.1 million foreign nationals visited Kazakhstan for tourism purposes between January and September, including 8.6 million classified as tourists staying more than one day.

At the same time, 1 million foreign visitors and 6.7 million domestic tourists used accommodation facilities, underscoring sustained growth across the sector, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan currently has 4,499 accommodation facilities with a total capacity of more than 243,500 beds. Combined revenues of hotels and other lodging facilities reached 268 billion tenge (US$580 million), reflecting rising tourism demand and business activity across the regions.

The minister noted that 147 tourism infrastructure projects are being implemented nationwide, covering 20 regions, signaling strong interest from both private and institutional investors. As part of a broader development push, authorities completed an inventory of eight key resort zones in 2025 and drafted a Roadmap for Resort Zone Development for 2025–2028.

In addition, the government approved comprehensive development plans for the Shchuchinsk-Borovoye resort area and the Mangystau tourist zone, outlining measures to modernize resort infrastructure, enhance safety, improve logistics, and expand tourism services through 2029.