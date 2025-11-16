Swiss Investor Plans World-Class Alpine Ski Resorts in Ridder and Katon-Karagay

ASTANA – A major Swiss tourism company, Bartholet, is set to develop premier alpine skiing destinations in East Kazakhstan, with projects in Ridder and Katon-Karagay, promising to elevate the region to a global skiing hotspot.

Nurymbet Saktaganov, akim (mayor) of the East Kazakhstan Region, discussed the initiative on the Jibek Joly TV program on Nov. 11, highlighting the development of the Anatau ski resort in Ridder.

“Bartholet is a large Swiss tourism company that does not invest in projects without thorough research. After studying the area around Ridder, the company expressed its intention to develop alpine skiing here. Ridder and Katon-Karagay rank second in the world for skiing comfort. Company representatives believe this location has the potential to become another Courchevel,” Saktaganov said.

According to him, the Anatau resort will feature modern cable cars connecting the slopes of the Altai Alps and will operate year-round. Skiing is expected to be available for eight months, while the remaining time will be dedicated to summer recreation and entertainment programs.

Ridder’s tourism potential could reach a new level within just two to three years.

“If all studies are completed and the necessary permits are processed by the end of the year, construction could begin next summer. Bartholet itself will act as the investor. The company has already launched operations in Almaty and included Ridder in its expansion plans,” he said.

Following the completion of the Ridder projects, Bartholet plans to extend its alpine skiing developments to Katon-Karagay. The company has confirmed that the region also holds significant potential.

“The snow quality here is exceptional, so there will be no need to import artificial snow,” Saktaganov said.