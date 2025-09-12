Major $1 Billion Aviation Hub Planned for Mangystau Region

ASTANA – The Mangystau Region is set to become a major transport and logistics hub with the launch of a $1 billion aviation and logistics center at Aktau International Airport. The announcement was made during an extended regional meeting chaired by Nurdaulet Kilybay, akim (mayor) of the Mangystau Region, focusing on the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s national development priorities outlined in his recent address.

The address emphasized economic modernization, investment attraction, digital transformation, and the development of transport and logistics infrastructure.

“It is necessary to develop the transport and logistics sector. Kazakhstan is the most important link between Europe and Asia,” said Tokayev during a Sept. 8 state-of-the-nation address.

In line with this, the Mangystau Region is advancing multiple projects in transport, logistics, mechanical engineering, fisheries, and digitalization, including the first stage of the container hub at the port of Aktau and the future Sarzha sea terminal, which will handle 11 million tons annually by 2028, reported the press service of the Mangystau Region’s akimat (administration) on Sept. 11.

Tourism is another priority. Between 2025 and 2029, some 19 projects totaling 193 billion tenge (US$359.5 million) will focus on ecological and beach tourism in key areas, including Bozjyra, Sherkala, Airakty, Kenderli, and Tepliy Plyazh, creating new employment opportunities for the region.

Kilybay highlighted the strategic importance of the Mangystau Region for Kazakhstan’s transport network and economic integration.

“The completion of the Beineu–Saksaul highway will optimize connections between southern and western regions, enhancing the region’s logistics potential. Our goal is to implement these initiatives with the population and achieve sustainable regional development,” he said.