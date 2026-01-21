Kazakhstan to Launch New International Air Routes in 2026 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan plans to open and resume multiple international air routes in 2026 while increasing flight frequencies on existing destinations, as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s role as a regional aviation hub, Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev said at a Jan. 21 government meeting.

According to Sauranbayev, airlines are expected to resume or launch new flights to destinations including Vienna, Tokyo, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dammam, Larnaca, Amman, Shanghai, Kashgar and Warsaw, among others. The government also plans to increase frequencies on existing international routes, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Lower jet fuel prices to boost competitiveness

Supporting the expansion of air connectivity, Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov reported a reduction in aviation fuel prices to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s airports and accelerate the development of international air hubs.

“In the context of developing air hubs, the cost of jet fuel has been reduced from $1,200 to $940 per ton, with a further targeted reduction to $890 per ton,” Akkenzhenov said.

According to the ministry, the price cut has had a positive impact, contributing to an increase in flights by international carriers such as Air Atlanta, Hungary Airlines and One Air. Authorities said further efforts to reduce costs and attract new airlines are ongoing.

Kazakhstan is also working to expand its air cargo transit capabilities. Sauranbayev said negotiations are underway with major global cargo airlines, including FedEx, UPS, Cargolux, DHL and Lufthansa Cargo, to attract more freight traffic through Kazakh airports.