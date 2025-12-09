Kazakhstan Reinforces Commitment to Global Cooperation at Doha Forum 2025

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev participated in the Doha Forum 2025 on Dec. 6-7, engaging in high-level discussions on justice, sustainable development and international partnership alongside representatives from 162 countries.

Recognized as one of the leading global platforms for high-level dialogue on international affairs, the forum brought together more than 5,000 participants, reported the ministry’s press service.

This year’s event was held under the theme Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress, emphasizing the need to advance justice through diplomacy, inclusive governance and sustainable development.

Participants exchanged views on the transformation of the international system, the evolving role of multilateral cooperation amid emerging global challenges and ways to strengthen collective responsibility among states.

On the sidelines of the forum, a special session organized by the Astana International Forum (AIF), titled Middle Powers as Bridge-Builders: Reinventing Global Cooperation, provided a platform to discuss the rising influence of middle powers in diplomacy. Speakers explored coordinated approaches to addressing global crises and opportunities for shaping a more resilient international architecture.

Bilateral meetings

During his visit, Bakayev held a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmad Al-Hammadi. Both diplomats highlighted the positive dynamics of Kazakh–Qatari relations, noting that progress is driven by strategic dialogue and the political will of the two countries’ leaders. They reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts to implement high-level agreements and deepen the strategic partnership.

Bakayev also met with Diego Martínez Belío, state secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs at the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Spain. Discussions focused on key areas of the Kazakhstan–Spain agenda, including political cooperation, economic engagement and cultural and humanitarian ties. Martínez Belío expressed interest in enhancing comprehensive collaboration and confirmed plans to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.

In addition, Bakayev held informal exchanges with representatives of international organizations and participating states, discussing Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy, regional security, and joint efforts to address contemporary global challenges. These interactions underscored Kazakhstan’s active and constructive role in fostering international dialogue and contributing to global stability.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the Doha Forum 2025 once again demonstrated the country’s commitment to openness, constructive multilateral engagement and its dedication to strengthening international peace and cooperation.