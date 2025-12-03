Kazakhstan Climbs to 44th in World Bank’s Global Statistical Performance Ranking

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has risen to 44th place in the World Bank’s Statistical Performance Indicators (SPI) for 2024, marking a significant improvement of 21 positions.

The SPI overall score is now available for 188 economies, according to the bank’s press service.

The SPI is published annually and evaluates national statistical systems using internationally recognized data sources, reported Kazakhstan’s Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms on Dec. 2.

It provides a comprehensive view of global development trends through national, regional, and international assessments. The index measures countries across five key pillars: data use, data services, statistical products, data sources, and data infrastructure. Scores range from 0 to 100, with higher values indicating stronger statistical capacity.

According to the World Bank, Kazakhstan received an overall score of 84.89 out of 100. The country’s improvement this year is attributed to stronger performance in several critical areas, including Data Use (+10), Data Sources (+10.2), Data Infrastructure (+10), and Data Services (+1.1).

Norway, Sweden, and Canada secured the top positions in the SPI 2024 ranking.