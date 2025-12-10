Kazakhstan Advances Transport and Transit Digitalization

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is advancing the modernization and digitalization of its transport and transit systems to strengthen its role as a key Eurasian hub. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a Dec. 9 government meeting to review ongoing developments and digital initiatives.

From January to October, transit volumes through the country exceeded 29 million tons. Measures include expanding international corridors, synchronizing tariffs with foreign partners, and modernizing infrastructure, including the Smart Customs project at the Kazakhstan-China border with unmanned transport and unified electronic declarations.

Digital transformation of transport and customs

The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of AI and Digital Development have launched the Smart Cargo ecosystem, integrating 30 government services and planning to add 47 additional services from the public and private sectors. Smart Cargo provides real-time cargo tracking, AI-based assistance, and automated transit declarations via a Green Corridor, expected to reduce road checkpoint processing to 10 minutes, said Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev.

Finance Minister Madi Takiyev reported the completion of 16 of 20 modules of the Keden unified platform, which consolidates three separate databases and automates key customs procedures. Transit declaration processing has been reduced from 30 to 10 minutes, and container train handling now takes 30 minutes instead of 3 hours. The system incorporates biometric verification, VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) checks, AI analysis of inspection images, and multilingual services integrated with messaging apps.

Air transport has adopted the e-Freight system across all airports and airlines, aligning with IATA standards. At the same time, AI-driven tools are being applied to both air and rail transport for route planning and cargo management.

Startup projects in Astana Hub, including Relog.ai and MultiCode, optimize logistics, reduce transport costs by up to 40%, and accelerate operations up to sixfold.

Infrastructure modernization and efficiency gains

Physical infrastructure upgrades are ongoing, with nine border checkpoints scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Four checkpoints are already operational (two on the China border, two on the Uzbekistan border), while Kazyghurt, Temir-Baba, Tajen, Maikapchagay, and Bakhty will open by Dec. 25. The pilot 24/7 operation at the Nur Zholy border checkpoint with China doubled vehicle throughput to 1,800 per day, with a projected annual capacity of 5 million vehicles. Following reconstruction, the Zhibek Zholy checkpoint on the Uzbekistan border will be able to handle 70,000 people and 2,000 vehicles daily.

Road infrastructure has been upgraded across 13,000 kilometers, with 93% of national roads meeting technical standards. Automated measurement stations (220 units) and the E-Joldar digital road monitoring system improve road quality, enforce compliance, and enhance revenue collection. KazToll on toll roads generated 79 billion tenge (US$153 million) in revenue, and integration with the Prosecutor General’s Office resulted in more than 10,000 enforcement orders in five months.

Transit modernization extends to air and rail transport, with initiatives like the Digital Trade Corridor enhancing electronic customs clearance and trust among international carriers. Implementing predictive AI systems and a modular, open IT architecture will optimize multimodal transport flows.