Kazakh Tennis Player Makhanov Earns Overseas Player of Year Honor

ASTANA – Fourteen-year-old Kazakh tennis player Ahmadi Makhanov has been named Overseas Player of the Year (non-European category) by the Tennis Europe Tour, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) on Dec. 24.

Makhanov posted consistently strong results throughout 2025, finishing the year 24th in the Tennis Europe under-16 rankings. He won one singles title at the Super Category King’s Cup in Stockholm and captured three doubles titles at the Avenue Cup, Tim Esson and Breslav Open. He also reached the final of another Tennis Europe singles tournament.

Kazakh players have regularly received the award in recent years. Ansar Nietkaliyev won the honor in 2024, Eva Korysheva and Daniel Tazabekov were recognized in 2023, and Zangar Nurlanuly received the award in 2022.

In an interview with The Astana Times YouTube channel, KTF Executive Director Dave Miley highlighted the rapid progress of the country’s junior tennis program, citing investment in infrastructure and a balanced approach combining local talent development with international expertise.