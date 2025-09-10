Kazakhstan’s Nurlanuly Breaks into ITF Junior Top 25 After US Open Success

ASTANA – Rising Kazakh tennis star Zangar Nurlanuly has made a major breakthrough in the updated International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, climbing 29 spots to reach 25th place.

This year, the 17-year-old Nurlanuly reached the semi-finals of the US Open Junior Championships.

Other Kazakhstan’s juniors also showed good results: Amir Omarkhanov retained his 28th place, Damir Zhalgasbay advanced to 65th, while Daniel Tazabekov is ranked 122nd, reported Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service on Sept. 9.