Kazakh FM Explores New Swiss Investment Opportunities in Infrastructure and Green Technologies

ASTANA — Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with major Swiss business leaders during his official visit to Switzerland on Dec. 2 to advance investment projects in transport, logistics, energy, and the agro-industrial sector, highlighting strong interest in expanding Swiss participation in Kazakhstan’s key industries.

Kosherbayev held meetings with the management of EuroAirport, senior management of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the investment and technology group Kanadevia Inova, and industrial investor Roland Bartholet. The main objective was to discuss specific investment projects and prospects for Swiss companies’ participation in the development and modernization of Kazakhstan’s infrastructure and agro-industrial complex.

Tobias Markert, CEO of EuroAirport, expressed readiness to develop new cargo and transit air routes between Asia and Europe using Kazakhstan’s aviation infrastructure and showed interest in airport management cooperation, reported the ministry’s press service.

With Eduard Sigrist, senior vice president of MSC, discussions focused on Kazakhstan’s port and logistics infrastructure and integration into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including potential investment in port capacity, terminal facilities, and railway routes connecting Khorgos to the Caspian.

Tadashi Iwanaga, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kanadevia Inova, presented waste-to-energy projects involving international financial institutions. Independent entrepreneur Rolande Bartholet, representing Schnellstrom, proposed a collaboration on energy storage systems, industrial energy infrastructure, and the localization of technological solutions in Kazakhstan.

Kosherbayev emphasized that mutually beneficial cooperation offers significant potential for technology transfer and expanding investment projects with Swiss participation. Particular attention was given to waste-processing technologies, alternative energy, energy and tourism infrastructure, and the modernization of the agro-industrial complex.

The meetings demonstrated strong interest from Swiss businesses and their readiness to implement joint projects, while Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to favorable investment conditions and advanced technologies.