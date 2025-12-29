Kazakh Citizens Choose Beach Getaways and Domestic Resorts for New Year Break

ALMATY — As New Year holidays approach, citizens of Kazakhstan are increasingly choosing a mix of warm seaside destinations abroad and winter resorts at home to celebrate the festive season, according to Kazakhstan’s Tourism Association (KTA).

Among international destinations, demand remains strongest for beach holidays in Vietnam, Thailand, Qatar, Türkiye, the Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates. Industry representatives estimate that between 70,000 and 90,000 Kazakh people may travel abroad over the New Year period, based on trends from previous years.

Vietnam has emerged as a standout this season due to its favorable price-to-quality ratio, with tours to popular hotels selling out months in advance, reported the Inbusiness on Dec. 25.

At the same time, domestic winter tourism continues to gain momentum. Mountain ski resorts in Almaty and the surrounding region remain top choices for active travelers, while spa and wellness destinations such as Burabay, Saryagash, and resorts in the Karagandy, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan attract visitors seeking relaxation. Demand is also rising for trips to hot mineral springs, winter lake tours to Kolsai with overnight stays in Saty village, and festive hotel programs near natural attractions.

According to KTA, Almaty Region continues to lead in visitor numbers, while interest in national parks and nature-based tourism is steadily growing. Nearly two million people visited Kazakhstan’s national parks in the January-July 2025 period, data from Kazakh Tourism shows.

Despite rising travel costs, as tour prices increased by an average of 10–15% in 2025, tourism officials note expanding interest from foreign visitors, particularly from China, India, Türkiye, and Arab countries, alongside growing demand for eco-tourism, wellness trips, and adventure travel during the winter season.