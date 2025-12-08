Central Asia Breaks Tourism Records as Regional Travel Surge Accelerates

ALMATY – Central Asia is experiencing a tourism boom, with the region welcoming 28.6 million foreign visitors in 2024. The rapid expansion reflects the region’s natural and cultural richness, targeted government efforts to transform tourism infrastructure, simplify travel, and expand international connectivity.

Kazakhstan continues to anchor the regional surge with sharp increases in both international and domestic arrivals. In the first half of 2025, the country welcomed 7.5 million foreign tourists, including 5 million who stayed longer than 24 hours.

For all of 2024, the total number reached 15.3 million visitors, accelerating the country’s tourism ambitions.

According to the country’s Tourism Industry Committee, in 2024tourism facilities generated 151 billion tenge (approximately US$318 million), a 25% year-on-year increase. The strongest inflows came from China, India, Türkiye, Germany, and South Korea, driven by visa-free regimes, expanding air routes, and growing interest in Kazakhstan’s nature and cultural heritage.

Domestic tourism has also surged, reaching 10.5 million travelers in 2024, nearly one million more than the previous year. The report shows that China topped inbound arrivals with 655,000 visitors, followed by India with 146,000, Türkiye with 130,000, Germany with 92,000, and South Korea with 40,000.

Kazakh Tourism noted in a written comment for The Astana Times that the country operates a fully automated dual licensing system for outbound and inbound tour operators. Professional tour guides, who must undergo state-certified training, now number more than 400 nationwide, with one-third based in Almaty.

Eco-tourism and cultural tourism continues to rise

The Kyrgyz Republic has strengthened its reputation as a destination for eco-tourism and active outdoor travel. In the first six months of 2025, the country received nearly 5 million foreign visitors, compared to 8.86 million for all of 2024.

Nearly 90% of arrivals came from other Central Asian countries, especially Uzbekistan, reflecting the growing popularity of short-term cross-border trips and nature-based tourism.

Uzbekistan continues to establish itself as the cultural heart of Central Asia, with Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva serving as the region’s leading heritage destinations.

According to the National Statistic Committee of Uzbekistan, in the first nine months of this year, the country recorded an impressive 49% increase over the previous year, welcoming 7.5 million foreign tourists.

Most visitors arrived from neighboring countries, including 2.1 million from the Kyrgyz Republic, 1.76 million from Kazakhstan, and 1.7 million from Tajikistan as a direct result of effective global promotion of Uzbekistan’s historical landmarks.

According to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Kazakh citizens accounted for 4% (87,804 people) of total arrivals to the country in the first ten months of 2025. The number of Kazakh tourists and business travelers increased by 19.4% compared to the previous year, reflecting growing regional connectivity.