Kazakhstan’s First Gamified Eco-Trail Opens in Burabay

BURABAY – For years, the steep slopes of Bolektau, one of Burabay’s most prominent sites, have tested even experienced hikers, becoming more challenging in the winter season. Now, a new eco-trail, unveiled on Sept. 5, makes it safer to climb to the peak, while also being more playful and sustainable.

Bolektau is considered one of the most beautiful sites in the Burabay resort area, making it a must-visit spot. The mountain rises 147 meters and offers breathtaking views of the Zhumbaktas rock, Okzhetpes mountain, as well as Borovoe and Bolshoye Chebachye lakes.

“In terms of the number of tourists, it is the second most popular destination in the Burabay area after the Abylaikhan square,” said Yernar Zharkeshov, deputy governor of the Akmola Region, at the opening ceremony.

Many tourists enjoy strolling along the ridge of Bolektau to take photos, observe nature, or simply spend time amidst the tall trees in such a magnificent setting.

Beyond making the route a safer experience, the trail is also the first in the country to feature gamification. People can walk the path as an interactive quest, scanning QR codes, using a Telegram bot, and listening to audio guides in Kazakh, Russian, and English. Along the way, information boards introduce the flora, fauna, and local legends of Bolektau.

The location was chosen because it covered the steepest and most dangerous stretch for people. Built with eco-friendly materials, it includes an innovative photocatalytic central stand designed to purify the air when exposed to sunlight.

Irina Kharitonova, director of the Creative Innovation Institute, said that a substantial amount of work has been done for this project. The goal is to let both local and international visitors discover the rich diversity of animals and plants that call this place home.

“By scanning QR codes, you see the app, where you need to select the Bolektau route, then you choose the language – Kazakh, Russian, or English. The bot will guide you to the peak in real time. Near the gazebo, you can find an information stand,” Kharitonova said, expressing optimism that such projects could be scaled across Kazakhstan.

Funded by Home Credit Bank in partnership with Burabay National Park and the Akmola Region’s Tourism Department, the project is among the bank’s largest social initiatives, marking its 20th anniversary in Kazakhstan. The new eco-trail was handed over to the Burabay National Park.

“This year, we celebrate our anniversary in Kazakhstan. For the first time, we expanded the scope of our social responsibility and ecology with this project. We love Burabay a lot,” said Home Credit Chairman Kiril Bachvarov at the opening ceremony.

Zharkeshov highlighted that the country’s leadership identified Burabay among the country’s top three tourist destinations.

“This, of course, incurs a responsibility on us, on the akimat [local government], and the government to elevate the quality of services and the touristic potential of Burabay,” he added.

Businesses can play an instrumental role in building sustainable tourism infrastructure and enhancing visitor experiences.

“A comprehensive plan was adopted for the next five years to improve the infrastructure of Burabay. Certainly, it will become more attractive if businesses take part in it, businesses with high social responsibility,” said Kazakh Tourism Chairman Daniel Serzhanuly.