International Investment Forum in Aktobe Attracts Participants from 20 Countries

By Dana Omirgazy  in Nation on 5 December 2025

ASTANA —  The investment forum brought together international investors, major Kazakh businesses, and central government representatives on Dec. 4 in Aktobe. The event featured seven ambassadors and delegates from 20 countries.

Photo credit: gov.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Askhat Shakharov, akim (governor) of the Aktobe Region, welcomed participants, emphasizing the region’s openness to long-term, mutually beneficial investment. He highlighted Aktobe’s large territory, rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and favorable location, noting that more than 19,000 enterprises, a special economic zone, and agro-industrial projects make the region particularly attractive for investors.

Since the beginning of the year, the region has attracted 892 billion tenge (US$1.8 billion) in investment, 129% more than in the same period last year. Eight major projects totaling over 110 billion tenge (US$217.1 million) have been launched this year, including a large renewable energy facility, reported the region’s akimat (administration).

The forum’s program included plenary sessions and thematic discussions on sustainable growth, industrial partnership, agro-industrial development, and digitalization. More than 40 foreign companies participated, with strong representation from 25 Chinese firms, focusing on manufacturing, high-tech developments, and innovative and socially significant projects.

Seventeen memorandums and agreements worth 448 billion tenge (US$884.4 million) were signed, including a 100 megawatt (MW) wind power plant in Khromtau, a beverage production facility, a metallurgical plant  and an agro-industrial cluster.

The forum also featured an exhibition of regional products and an industrial tour showcasing Aktobe’s investment potential.


