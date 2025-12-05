International Investment Forum in Aktobe Attracts Participants from 20 Countries

ASTANA — The investment forum brought together international investors, major Kazakh businesses, and central government representatives on Dec. 4 in Aktobe. The event featured seven ambassadors and delegates from 20 countries.

Askhat Shakharov, akim (governor) of the Aktobe Region, welcomed participants, emphasizing the region’s openness to long-term, mutually beneficial investment. He highlighted Aktobe’s large territory, rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and favorable location, noting that more than 19,000 enterprises, a special economic zone, and agro-industrial projects make the region particularly attractive for investors.

Since the beginning of the year, the region has attracted 892 billion tenge (US$1.8 billion) in investment, 129% more than in the same period last year. Eight major projects totaling over 110 billion tenge (US$217.1 million) have been launched this year, including a large renewable energy facility, reported the region’s akimat (administration).

The forum’s program included plenary sessions and thematic discussions on sustainable growth, industrial partnership, agro-industrial development, and digitalization. More than 40 foreign companies participated, with strong representation from 25 Chinese firms, focusing on manufacturing, high-tech developments, and innovative and socially significant projects.

Seventeen memorandums and agreements worth 448 billion tenge (US$884.4 million) were signed, including a 100 megawatt (MW) wind power plant in Khromtau, a beverage production facility, a metallurgical plant and an agro-industrial cluster.

The forum also featured an exhibition of regional products and an industrial tour showcasing Aktobe’s investment potential.