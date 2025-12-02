Dimash Qudaibergen Gives First Solo Concert in Egypt

ALMATY – Kazakh world-renowned artist Dimash Qudaibergen gave his first-ever solo concert in Egypt on Nov. 30 as part of the inaugural The Pyramids Echo festival.

The performance marked his debut on the African continent and the first appearance of an artist from the CIS at the foot of Egypt’s iconic pyramids, reported the DimashNews press service.

Against the dramatic backdrop of the Giza Plateau, Qudaibergen captivated the audience with a diverse setlist that showcased the full range of his vocal and artistic abilities. He performed fan favorites such as “Fire,” “Smoke,” “The Love of Tired Swans”, “When I’ve Got You,” and the signature “SOS d’un terrien en détresse.”

Throughout the evening, Qudaibergen moved seamlessly between musical styles, offering powerful classical renditions of “Olympico” and “Ave Maria,” followed by high-energy performances of “Be with Me” and “Give Me Your Love.”

A special highlight of the night was the inclusion of traditional Kazakh music. Kazakh traditional instruments resonated across the desert as Qudaibergen performed “Stranger,” the kui “Adai,” and Kazakh-language songs “Durdaraz,” and “Let It Be.” The combination of national instruments and dramatic vocals created a uniquely atmospheric moment that captivated both local and international audiences.

In a memorable finale, Qudaibergen descended into the hall for a third time to deliver an encore performance of “Weekend,” energizing the crowd and closing the landmark concert on a celebratory note.

